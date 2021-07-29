Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 139,320 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.83% of eHealth worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter worth about $145,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

In related news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EHTH opened at $55.26 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.67.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.