Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 180,897 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 51.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 489,750 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $17,078,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth about $12,431,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $10,702,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $50.37 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -335.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.