Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,289 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $440.68 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.90 and a fifty-two week high of $442.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $428.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

