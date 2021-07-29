Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 549,219 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.59% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $24.43 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

