Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 9,503 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $16,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $24,732,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

NYSE:PNW opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.61. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

