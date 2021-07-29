Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 43,481 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,481 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $151,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,790,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.69.

BEP opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.08%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

