Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $211,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $161,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,574,000 after purchasing an additional 382,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $29,851,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $130.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.78.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

