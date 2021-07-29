Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $131,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

CHH stock opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $123.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total transaction of $576,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,275.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,983. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

