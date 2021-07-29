Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,680 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $135,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

NYSE GS opened at $374.23 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.61. The company has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

