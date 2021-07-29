Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 404,141 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,410,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404,141 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $164,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 575,862 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HR opened at $31.61 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

