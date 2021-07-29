ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $13,589,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 1,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 609,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2,717.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 556,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 536,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,264,000 after acquiring an additional 397,384 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 360,510 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRA remained flat at $$20.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 108,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,235. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

