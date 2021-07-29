Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to post sales of $130.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.50 million. Progress Software posted sales of $110.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $532.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $532.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $537.02 million, with estimates ranging from $535.20 million to $538.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,660. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

