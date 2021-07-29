Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $729,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after buying an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $206,558,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Nutrien by 660.2% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,975,000 after buying an additional 2,000,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 368.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,349,000 after buying an additional 1,552,347 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,678. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

