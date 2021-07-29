ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading Up 5.2%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s stock price were up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 4,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,158,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.