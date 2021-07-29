Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

PB stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,444. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

