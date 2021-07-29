Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.06

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 417391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian set a C$2.50 price objective on Pure Gold Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pure Gold Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.16.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$498.71 million and a PE ratio of -12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.