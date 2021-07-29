Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issued By Truist Securiti

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

CATY has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $37.78. 1,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 426,495 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

