Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.36. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.71.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $223.32 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $211.10 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 17.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 199.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 58,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 126.9% during the second quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

