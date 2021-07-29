Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

GLPI opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,610,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,637,000 after acquiring an additional 180,294 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 36,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

