Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Reduced by Analyst

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.65). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $751.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.14. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,460,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,585,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 957,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 257,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

