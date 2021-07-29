Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Boosted by Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

INE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.93.

Shares of INE opened at C$21.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.88%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

