Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.04. Q2 posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Shares of QTWO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,992. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.90. Q2 has a 12-month low of $83.97 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Q2 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Q2 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Q2 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.