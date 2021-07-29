Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for PerkinElmer, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for PerkinElmer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $174.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $111.46 and a one year high of $175.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.25.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.4% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 33.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

