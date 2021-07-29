Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Repligen Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repligen in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

RGEN stock opened at $235.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 162.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.84. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.49.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after buying an additional 166,364 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,122,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

