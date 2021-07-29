Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for AT&T in a research report issued on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,019,873,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after purchasing an additional 524,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.