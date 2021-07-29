Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Decreased by Analyst

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

CL opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

