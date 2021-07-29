Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Merchants Co. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Merchants in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRME. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

FRME stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,721,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 126.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 8.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Merchants news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

