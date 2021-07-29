Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Raised by Analyst

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Express in a research report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the payment services company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $173.18 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ FY2022 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

NYSE AXP opened at $170.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.00. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

