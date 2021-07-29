Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lamb Weston in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

LW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

LW traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

