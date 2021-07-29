Qtum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122.02 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $6.58 or 0.00016461 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $648.87 million and approximately $122.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,603,883 coins and its circulating supply is 98,570,080 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

