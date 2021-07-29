QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.44. 8,749,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,329,441. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

