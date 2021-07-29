Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $16.39 million and approximately $60,287.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,522.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,306.46 or 0.05835873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.29 or 0.01351871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00354687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00123134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.57 or 0.00618813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00347860 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00270601 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,521,973 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

