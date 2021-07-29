Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $741 million-$744 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.66 million.
Shares of RXT opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -13.27. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.85.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $99,741.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,333,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
