Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.23. 5,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,030. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29. Radware has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Radware alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.