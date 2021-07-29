Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Raised to “Buy” at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. Radware has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.30, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Radware by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,913 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,393,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 461,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 334,097 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Radware by 799.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 212,600 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

