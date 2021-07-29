Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.180-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.11 million.

RDWR stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.40.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

