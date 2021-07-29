Ratan Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEPWU. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of OEPWU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 4,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,262. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

