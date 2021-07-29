Ratan Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ratan Capital Management LP raised its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up 1.5% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 523.9% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.81.

TEAM traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of -76.66, a PEG ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $275.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

