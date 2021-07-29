Ratan Capital Management LP Invests $388,000 in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALDU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter worth $125,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter worth $165,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $194,000.

Waldencast Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.28. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

