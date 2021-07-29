Ratan Capital Management LP Invests $8.69 Million in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 869,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,694,000. Ratan Capital Management LP owned 2.17% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSTB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,514. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

