Ratan Capital Management LP Invests $99,000 in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $16,941,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $14,865,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,875,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,778,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,248,000.

Get KL Acquisition alerts:

KLAQU remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Thursday. KL Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for KL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.