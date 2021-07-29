Ratan Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Ratan Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 53.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,700 shares during the quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HYFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ:HYFM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.75. 892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,186. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -335.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.61.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

