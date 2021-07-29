Ratan Capital Management LP Takes Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Ratan Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

NASDAQ:KVSC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,196. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.