Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.64 Million

Analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report sales of $102.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.50 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $88.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $405.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.30 million to $442.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $416.89 million, with estimates ranging from $378.30 million to $464.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million.

RTLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 11.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

