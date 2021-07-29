Ravencoin Classic Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $43,251.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,522.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,306.46 or 0.05835873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.29 or 0.01351871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00354687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00123134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.57 or 0.00618813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00347860 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00270601 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

