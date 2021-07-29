Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Conifex Timber in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.85 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$46.62 million for the quarter.

CFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

CFF opened at C$1.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$2.85. The company has a market cap of C$74.76 million and a P/E ratio of 13.17.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.