Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $14.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $13.92. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$412.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

WFG opened at C$87.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.24 billion and a PE ratio of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$89.04. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$77.32 and a 12 month high of C$110.81.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.88%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.