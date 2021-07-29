Raymond James Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $340.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $345.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.11.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $301.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $354.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 3,435.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PayPal by 76.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.