Raymond James Raises Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target to $30.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.78% from the stock’s current price.

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

