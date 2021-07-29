Raymond James Raises Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target to $13.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 121.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

